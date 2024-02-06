Weather Forecast: Drier day before moisture moves in tonight

MISSOULA — Although most of the day will be dry, precipitation is expected to move into Montana tonight and bring back some winter weather!

Southwest Montana will see the moisture first between Butte and Bozeman. By 6:00 PM, a few areas in Granite County and Darby/Sula could see things start there.

Basically, the AM commute will be okay (minus a few slick spots in and around Kalispell), but the PM commute might be a different story around Lost Trail Pass.

Snow will scatter overnight and become more widespread as we get further into Wednesday.

Possible snow totals are higher for places like Georgetown Lake and the Homestake/MacDonald Passes, with local valleys here seeing a trace to 3 inches at max.

Prepare for changing road conditions Wednesday & enjoy one more day of some calmer winter weather.