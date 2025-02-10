Weather Forecast: Dry, but dangerously cold temperatures through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Happy Monday! While last week was all about the snow, this week is all about the cold.

From now to about Thursday, our weather pattern looks dry but dangerously cold. Currently, we do not have an Extreme Cold Warning/Cold Weather Advisory. However, this could change later today as most of central and eastern Montana is already under an Extreme Cold Warning.

Dry, but dangerously cold temperatures through Wednesday

The arctic air will finally spill out across Western Montana by later tonight. Highs today, tomorrow, and Wednesday will only hit in the 10s. Overnights and early mornings could get as low as -30s, -20s. This does NOT include wind chill factors.

Consequently, it's time to protect pipes, plants, and pets/livestock that may be impacted by this frigid air. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes with temperatures like these. Although pipes are inanimate and not affected by wind chill, the air temperature alone will be enough to freeze poorly insulated pipes.

Temperatures should regulate by Thursday and into the weekend. Our next best chance for rain/snow comes Friday.

