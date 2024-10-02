Weather Forecast: Dry cold front brings breezy winds; frosty again tonight

MISSOULA — For the most part, our calm weather pattern is continuing, even with a dry cold front on the way today.

This front will drop out of Canada straight across western Montana. Momentarily, the front will bring in gusty winds. Most valleys will be seeing winds around the 10-30 MPH, with higher wind speeds expected near Flathead Lake. For that reason, a Lake Wind Advisory is in place until 5 PM tonight.

Today, the front will lower temperatures enough to bring us into highs in the 60s. Cooler air will stick around for tomorrow morning, leading us to another round of frosty/freezing temperatures.

It's time to cover those plants and pipes again!

Similar temperatures and conditions should hold through Thursday. Then, high pressure returns for Friday, before being broken down again by an incoming low. With this, we may see scattered showers late Friday night.

The weekend overall looks to remain warm and dry, perfect for fall outdoor activities!