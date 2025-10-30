Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Dry Halloween; wet & warm weekend

Erin Yost
MISSOULA — Look for patchy morning fog again Friday morning with a dry and partly sunny day on tap - perfect for our trick-or-treaters!

This weekend will feature scattered mountain snow (generally above 7,000’) and valley rain showers with a few sun breaks.

Highs will be quite warm with a gusty, southwesterly wind topping out in the mid 50s to low 60s Saturday and in the low 50s Sunday as the Pacific system moves through.

Snow levels should drop to roughly 5,000’ by Monday morning with a little light accumulation possible.

Active weather looks likely for much of next week after a brief lull on Monday; expect occasional gusty winds, sun breaks, a few showers and highs at or above average in the mid 40s to 50s.

