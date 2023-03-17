Weather Forecast: Dry & sunny conditions for St. Patrick's Day weekend

MISSOULA — Dry and sunny conditions will continue for St. Patrick's Day and the weekend at large.

The St. Patrick's Day parade today in Butte kicks off at noon, and it will be below freezing, so wear layers of green in Butte. Meanwhile, only light layers will be needed in western Montana.

Temperatures are expected to rise close to the 50 degree mark this weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day.

A high pressure ridge is keeping the atmosphere dry, until Sunday night.

By Sunday night, a low pressure trough will track in from the Pacific and bring low chances for rain or snow precipitation types for Monday morning.

As temperatures will be warm over the weekend, the precipitation looks light right now, with mountain snow showers popping up more than anything.