Weather Forecast: Dry, warm, and windy until midweek

MISSOULA — The heat is on this week! At least, for the first part of the work week.

High pressure will allow warm air to take over in western Montana through Wednesday. Temperatures may get as high as 20 degrees above average on Wednesday itself.

This period may be a critical time to be cautious of wildfires - conditions are dry, slightly windy, and there is low humidity expected the next three days. Advisories like Red Flag Warnings have been issued for parts of Spokane and Idaho, but nothing has been issued yet for western Montana.

We will continue to keep an eye on alerts from local fire agencies in the next few days.

By Thursday, the high pressure ridge should break down, bring in gusty winds, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures to the region. For today, expect sunny skies with upper 70s and low 80s.