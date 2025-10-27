Weather Forecast: Dry week ahead with the exception of Wednesday

MISSOULA — Scattered snow showers will come to an end tonight as drier air builds in with a ridge of high pressure.

Lows Tuesday morning could drop into the 20s with clear skies and light winds.

Tuesday will feature dry conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies in Northwest Montana and mainly sunny skies elsewhere. Highs will be around average in the mid to upper 40s.

Erin Yost

A weak and very quick-moving disturbance will cut our ridge of high pressure on Wednesday, allowing for scattered mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers — mainly across Northwest Montana.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with partly cloudy skies otherwise.

The ridge looks to quickly re-establish by Thursday and remain in place until the weekend, where another Pacific system/cold front is possible.

