Weather Forecast: Early summer heat wave is on the doorstep

MISSOULA — As a high pressure ridge ramps up across the southwestern United States, western Montana will soon be feeling the heat!

Temperatures today should hit in the 80s and begin their climb towards 90 degrees on Saturday. Currently, it does not look like it will be a record-breaking weekend with the temperatures, but this may change as we get closer to Saturday.

Also, make plans to protect yourself from heatwave with things like sunscreen, hydration, and shade.

Sunshine and dry weather hold through Saturday. This set-up means that many people will be headed to the water this weekend to cool-off, but keep in mind that rivers will be running fast and high due to the rise in temperatures.

On Sunday, a minor cold front will break the heat, drop temperatures a few degrees, bring back gusty winds, and create afternoon thunderstorms.