Weather Forecast: Elevated fire danger with incoming cold front; breezy winds

MISSOULA — A cold front tracking in today looks fairly weak for widespread impacts, but it will create critical fire danger.

With temperatures being warm and conditions being so dry lately, any pickup in winds is not helpful for fire weather. The front looks to arrive later this afternoon/early evening.

Wind gust forecast models show speeds averaging between 10-30 MPH, with certain spots reaching 40 MPH for a short time. Hence, these winds should be a bother to most of us, but they will be dangerous for fires.

Following the front, temperatures will drop tomorrow into the 60°s across western Montana. Today, high temperatures should reach comfortable 70°s.

The clearing out of haze is dependent on this front. We could either see a decent clearing from the front, or more haze re-introduced with an increase in fire activity. Overall, keep any eye out for more Air Quality Alerts if you or loved ones are sensitive to the bad air.

Temperatures look nice and mild this week with sunshine, perfect for outdoor events/activities, minus possible haze.