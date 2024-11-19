Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine today; atmospheric river begins tomorrow

An atmospheric river is expected to set up on Wednesday and bring moisture to Western Montana through Saturday.
RainSnow Map.png
Dani Hallows
RainSnow Map.png
Daypart.png
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Enjoy the sunshine while it's out today — it won't stick around for long!

Starting tomorrow, an atmospheric river is expected to set-up and bring moisture to western Montana through the 23rd (Saturday).

This multi-day event will create difficult travel for early holiday road-trips/flights mainly Friday into Saturday.

Mountains will receive snow, with a wide range of totals expected. Areas like Marias Pass could see a few feet of snow, while Lolo and Lookout passes might see several inches.

Valleys will get a mix of rain/snow with this system, dependent on temperature and elevation.

In other words, plan for wet weather and poor road conditions over the next few days.

Daytime temperatures may warm-up into more widespread 40s by Thursday. For now, stay warm with highs in the 30s today!

Continue to keep an eye on the forecast this week — Brawl of the Wild travel will likely be impacted by this incoming weather.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader