Weather Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine today; atmospheric river begins tomorrow

MISSOULA — Enjoy the sunshine while it's out today — it won't stick around for long!

Starting tomorrow, an atmospheric river is expected to set-up and bring moisture to western Montana through the 23rd (Saturday).

This multi-day event will create difficult travel for early holiday road-trips/flights mainly Friday into Saturday.

Mountains will receive snow, with a wide range of totals expected. Areas like Marias Pass could see a few feet of snow, while Lolo and Lookout passes might see several inches.

Valleys will get a mix of rain/snow with this system, dependent on temperature and elevation.

In other words, plan for wet weather and poor road conditions over the next few days.

Daytime temperatures may warm-up into more widespread 40s by Thursday. For now, stay warm with highs in the 30s today!

Continue to keep an eye on the forecast this week — Brawl of the Wild travel will likely be impacted by this incoming weather.