Weather Forecast: Excessive heat on the way

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA - Temperatures are expected to soar in the next few days, potentially breaking records across Western Montana.

Ahead of the heat, the local National Weather Service has issued an advisory for parts of the region.

The advisory will not officially go into effect until Tuesday midday. It lasts until Thursday evening.

Daytime highs will be at their highest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Eventually, the temperatures look to cool down Friday and over the weekend, but not without concern.

The cooling will be caused by a change in pressure systems, which usually means a change in wind speeds and/or direction.

After an extended period of excessive heat, fire weather will be critical as the temperatures begin to cool.

With all of the potential hazards this week, take extra care to use sunscreen, wear lightweight clothing, stay hydrated, and be aware of local fire restrictions.

