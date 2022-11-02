Weather Forecast: Expect wintery conditions for most of western Montana today

MISSOULA - November is typically a wetter month for Montana, and conditions today and for the next week look to follow that trend.

Rain and snow has hit Northwest Montana first, with snow likely to accumulate in elevations at or above 4,000 feet.

Some rain may freeze as temperatures drop, with snow following the freezing rain.

Roadways in Northwest Montana, especially mountain passes north of I-90 will see the worst of the snow and hazardous driving conditions.

Areas south of I-90 from Missoula to Hamilton are expected to see only a rain/snow mix, but visibility may still be low with wet roads in these areas.

The precipitation looks to slow down during the afternoon and evening hours and by Thursday chances for rain/snow are reduced.

However, more rain and snow is coming again Friday and into the next week.