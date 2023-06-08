Weather Forecast: Expected rain and thunderstorms rolling in this afternoon

MISSOULA — Expected rain and thunderstorms will be rolling into Western Montana later this afternoon, with potential heavy rain, hail, and lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center is still rating the severity of these storms at a low risk. However, the timing of these storms is what looks to be a bugger.

Right now, weather models are putting the thunderstorms right along the I-90 corridor during the evening commute.

Be prepared for conditions to change dramatically in the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures are remaining warm today, but more moderate than yesterday. Generally, we'll see 70s and 80s across the region.