Weather Forecast: Extended heatwave this week, advisories in effect tomorrow

MISSOULA — Temperatures will climb this week to triple digits for most of Western Montana by Wednesday.

A substantial high pressure ridge is responsible for the rising heat. This high pressure will hold in place through much of the week but will flatten after Wednesday.

For now, this means that temperatures will hit 100° on Wednesday and then slightly cool back to the upper 90s for the rest of the week.

Skies will remain dry, but winds could pick up Wednesday evening after the ridge flattens. Fire weather will then become a concern for the second half of the week.

However, of most importance is keeping yourself and your loved ones safe in this heat. Drink plenty of water, stay inside with cooling units, and wear light-colored, light-weight, and loose clothing to stay cool.

Keep an eye out for signs of heat stroke/heat exhaustion as well.