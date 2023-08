MISSOULA - Over the next three days, temperatures will rise into the 90s and conditions will stay fairly breezy and sunny.

A high pressure ridge will be responsible for pushing in some warmer air through next week.

Temperatures look to reach a peak on Monday or Tuesday, but not at extreme levels — more like mid-to-low 90s.

Generally, things are looking dry as well. Fire activity will need to be monitored closely as the trend of dry, clear, breezy weather continues.