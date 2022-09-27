Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Fall foliage looks to be vibrant this year

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:27 AM, Sep 27, 2022
MISSOULA — With a good amount of moisture in the spring season, fall foliage looks to be vibrant in western Montana this year.

Models are showing that leaf colors will likely hit their peak vibrancy this weekend in the Flathead area, with the next two weeks for the Mission and Bitterroot valleys.

The weekend looks to be a great chance to head out for a fall drive, with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Before then, a slight cold front will move in Wednesday night and bring a chance for scattered showers and gusty winds.

