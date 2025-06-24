Weather Forecast: Feeling like summer again

MISSOULA — Today will be warmer and mostly dry, with only a slight chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms, mainly in parts of southwest Montana.

Starting Wednesday and continuing through Saturday, expect a daily pattern of isolated to scattered afternoon storms. Winds may pick up a bit, especially in the afternoons.

By Thursday, a weak system will bring in more moisture, increasing the chance of storms—particularly from I-90 southward across western Montana. Some storms could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and small hail possible.

This unsettled pattern will stick around through Friday and Saturday, though the storm chances will taper off slightly.

Looking ahead to early next week (June 30–July 2), a strong ridge is expected to build in, bringing a stretch of hot weather. Highs will run 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with early indications pointing to a potential for a few stronger storms around July 1–2.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.