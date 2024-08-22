Weather Forecast: Feeling like summer... for now

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be hot today with plenty of sunshine, leading to great weather for the Pearl Jam concert tonight at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Winds will be light in a northeast direction and there are no chances for thunderstorms today.

This summer-y weather will not hold for long though - a cold front will arrive Saturday and switch things up.

Scattered showers should bring cloudy skies and the cold front should drop high temperatures into the 60s.

Basically, we're going from some calm, typical August weather to some cozy weather for the weekend.