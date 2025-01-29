Weather Forecast: Feels like Groundhog Day for now, changes come Friday

MISSOULA — If the weather has felt like Groundhog Day (on repeat), just hold on for two more days!

Both today and tomorrow will continue our current weather pattern of dry skies, partial sunshine, and inversion-dependent temperatures.

On Friday, changes begin.

Northwest Montana will see some rain and snow mix move in first. Throughout the day Friday, the moisture will start to spread.

Initially, this incoming front will clear out the cold pools of air in our valleys and allow for warming temperatures by Saturday.

Warmer temperatures mean another round of rain and snow mix — but more widespread — on Saturday.

Then, we will see another blast of cold air arrive from the arctic Sunday into Monday, which will drop daytime highs to the 20s and change precipitation into snow.

Essentially, this weekend could potentially be rough for road travel with multiple layers of precipitation and dropping temperatures expected.

Until then, enjoy the stable pattern.