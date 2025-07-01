Weather Forecast: Fire weather conditions today, thunderstorms arrive tomorrow

MISSOULA — Today will be another hot and dry one across the region, with valley temperatures climbing into the mid-90s—and even topping 100°F in parts of central Idaho like Orofino.

Mother Nature just wanted to welcome in July with some serious summer heat!

Also, our humidity levels will be very low, which raises concern for wildfire risk. Don't be surprised if we see a Red Flag Warning get issued later on today.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will still be hot but a little cooler thanks to some cloud cover.

Humidity will rise slightly as more moisture moves in, setting the stage for more widespread thunderstorms across western Montana.

These storms could bring strong winds and possibly large hail. While the chance of any one place getting hit by extremely severe weather is low (around 5%), the setup is there for a few stronger storms.

Looking ahead to the July 4th weekend, daily thunderstorms are likely, and some could be severe.

Of particular concern is the potential for heavy rain south of I-90, especially near recent burn scars. If you're heading toward areas like the Skalkaho summit near the Daly Fire burn scar, be alert for possible debris flows or runoff near the falls.