Fire Weather Watch and Red Flag Warning issued for the holiday weekend

MISSOULA — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for areas east and west of Missoula.

The NWS also issued a Fire Weather Watch for counties near Cut Bank and all the way down south to the Idaho/Montana border.

Red Flag Warnings are issued when conditions are currently showing concern for wildfires, whereas Fire Weather Watches are issued when the next three days have bad fire weather conditions.

Saturday we will see higher wind gusts, low humidity, and hot temperatures. Each of these conditions are what contributes to fire danger.

If you plan to do any outdoor activities, be aware of driving your car over dry grass, keep flammable materials away from the air and ground, and douse campfires until they feel cold.

After the fire concerns die down on Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday look to be great for Labor Day plans.