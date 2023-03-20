Weather Forecast: First day of spring with winter weather on the way

MISSOULA — It's the first day of spring, but winter weather - a mix of rain and snow showers - are on the way for western Montana!

Today, March 20th, is the Vernal, or Spring Equinox. There will be an equal 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

But although spring might be on the mind, winter weather is still a potential impact today.

Most of the snow will be hitting areas south of I-90. Ahead of the snow, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. In these areas, roads could become slick and snow-covered quickly. Precipitation looks to start around noon and continue through the afternoon and evening.

Weather models are showing the snow getting widespread to other areas, including northwest Montana, in the overnight hours. By Tuesday morning, the snow looks to taper off north of I-90, but continue for a few hours south of I-90.

With temperatures being so warm over the weekend, this snow may not create any impacts for select areas. Just be aware of changing conditions and reduced visibility when driving the Monday evening/Tuesday morning commute.

By Wednesday, high temperatures will continue to hit in the 40s with sunnier skies.