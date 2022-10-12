Weather Forecast: First snow not likely until late October

MISSOULA — According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, the average first snowfall in the fall season is generally around Halloween (October 30).

The earliest snow has fallen was in September and the latest was Christmas Eve in 1904.

Currently, weather models show warm temperatures and dry conditions continuing for another week with gusty winds for today and potentially on Saturday.

Long-range forecast models show that while precipitation chances may increase in the coming weeks, temperatures will stay above average, meaning snow forecasts are still up in the air.

For now, the warm and dry trend will stay stable.