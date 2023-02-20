Weather Forecast: First stage of winter storm today, intensity ramps up tonight

MISSOULA — While the precipitation started over the weekend, our winter storm is still in the beginning stages.

Right now, warmer temperatures are keeping intensity levels for the valleys at bay. Mountain passes have greater chances for high snow accumulation and poor road conditions throughout the day.

A few icy spots will be possible in some valleys, but more rain/snow mix changing over to rain will keep snow accumulations for the valleys low today.

The intensity of this winter storm will ramp up tonight through Wednesday.

Ahead of the storm, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for today, with a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday. Parts of the divide, including Glacier, have been issued a Winter Storm Warning.

The upgrade from an advisory to a watch is mainly due to the incoming cold front. The front will sweep through Montana Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening. High temperatures will drop from 40s and upper 30s to single digits. Gusty winds will likely take the real temperatures to wind chills below zero.

While the cold will not last long (temps should warm up by Friday), the cold on top of all of the moisture coming first will create changeable and potentially dangerous conditions for travel.

As the front gets closer, more details about snow totals and subzero temperatures will become clearer.