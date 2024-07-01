Weather Forecast: First week of July brings scattered storms and warming temps

MISSOULA — Scattered showers, thunderstorms, and mild temperatures are in the forecast for the first few days of this week.

Overall, this week won't feel much like July until the weekend!

Everyday, the chance for showers and thunderstorms is fairly light. Today, the focus of possible precipitation is NW Montana. Showers may begin later this afternoon with possible thunderstorm development through the late evening. Conditions look clearer elsewhere in western Montana.

Temperatures will hold in the 70s until the Fourth of July holiday - then, temperatures should warm up big time for the weekend!