Weather Forecast: Flash flood watch issued with heavy rains in the forecast

MISSOULA — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash flood watch for many areas of western Montana today that will continue until 6 AM tomorrow.

Flash floods occur when heavy rainfall is associated with slow-moving storms, both of these conditions are expected this evening.

Areas to take precaution of include low-lying planes and burn scars where water can pond quickly. Remember to avoid driving through flash flooding as cars can stall and the water depth is hard to assume.

Other threats with the rainfall this evening include gusty winds, potential hail, and lightning. Southwestern Montana will likely see storms first later this evening, followed by Missoula next, and Kalispell shortly after. Storms should increase in power around 8:30 PM and continue until the early morning hours.

Overall, a wild Wednesday of weather!

