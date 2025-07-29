Weather Forecast: Flood Watch today for parts of western Montana

MISSOULA — Get ready for more active + wet weather ahead! Showers and thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening through the weekend, especially across Lemhi County and west-central Montana.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for today (Tuesday afternoon and evening 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM). That’s because storms could move slowly and dump moderate to heavy rain, raising the risk of localized flooding — especially in areas with burn scars or poor drainage.

The Northern Rockies are currently under an ideal flow for storms to fire up later in the day. Occasionally, some overnight or early morning storms might sneak in too, thanks to a few small weather disturbances.

Things ramp up a bit Thursday into Friday, when a more organized system moves in and brings even more showers. Then, heading into the weekend, a weak trough will cool things off and increase the chances of more widespread rain.

Looking ahead, models don’t totally agree on the details for the rest of the week and into next — but they do agree on this: Western Montana and north-central Idaho are in for cooler-than-normal temperatures and wetter-than-normal conditions. Temperatures could be more than 10 degrees below average at times. Lemhi County may see more typical rainfall, but still cooler temps.

So stay stay weather-aware, especially if you’re in flood-prone areas.