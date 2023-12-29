Weather Forecast: Fog & possible freezing rain this weekend for the new year

MISSOULA — Reduced visibility caused by fog has been an issue today, especially for Northwest Montana and around Flathead Lake.

This foggy trend may continue through the weekend. Continue to check flight statuses if you have travel plans out of Glacier Park International Airport in the morning.

The fog is expected to be less dense for the NW region tomorrow morning thanks to some cloud coverage that will increase overnight.

Cloudiness/haze will then become our main weather feature for most of the weekend and next week.

The one exception is Saturday night when freezing rain is a possibility. Again, the Northwest corner of the state is at the most risk.

Be cautious if driving between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. around Montana Highway 200, U.S. Highway 2, and U.S. Highway 93 in the Troy, Libby and Trout Creek areas.

The rest of the weekend looks mild, cloudy, and chilly.

Happy New Year!