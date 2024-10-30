Weather Forecast: Fog, sunshine, and a cold front all happening today

MISSOULA — Today should be a nice break from the cloudy and wet weather, but it won't last long.

This morning, fog has been impacting visibility for drivers in and around Missoula.

If you run into fog, turn on your low-beam headlights and take it slow where needed.

Later on, the fog and heavy clouds should burn off, bringing just a few hours of mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures today will be slightly warmer to enjoy the sunshine with.

Highs will climb closer to 50°, mainly in the upper 40s for Western Montana.

Then tonight, another cold front with low pressure will creep in close to our region.

The commute tomorrow will be impacted by this change in the weather.

A rain and snow mix is likely to create wet roads tomorrow, but not majorly impact driving conditions.

The moisture will scatter very quickly on Thursday before yet another round comes in for Friday.

We've got many chances for precipitation here and there through the next 7 days.

In other words, Halloween will usher in a spoooooky weather pattern for the weekend.