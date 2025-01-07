Weather Forecast: Fog, sunshine, and snow chances all in the next few days

MISSOULA — While the new year kicked off with some consistent snow, this week is looking more up and down with the forecast.

First, fog is redeveloping this morning across the region. The fog has been spotted from St. Regis to Missoula so far.

Later today, we will be mostly dry with sunshine in the afternoon. Daytime highs will hit slightly above and slightly below 32° everywhere.

By tomorrow though, snow chances return. A weak disturbance looks to move through early in the morning until Wednesday afternoon.

Snow totals are trending very light for valleys (less than 1"), but if snow bands set up under some colder air, we may see heavier totals.

On Thursday we go back to dry and sunshine-y conditions before the snow comes back again on Friday.

Welcome to winter in Montana!