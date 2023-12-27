Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Foggy and drier conditions for the rest of the week

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:12 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 06:12:00-05

MISSOULA — For the rest of the week, fog will likely set up each morning and impact some areas for the morning commute.

With cold pools in place already - fog may turn into patchy freezing fog at times. Be cautious each morning if encountering thick fog and use low-beam headlights to be visible to other cars.

Outside of the fog/inversions that are possible with a high pressure pattern this week, the weather will be fairly calm. We may see a quick disturbance Thursday, but it does not look promising right now.

Expect temperatures to remain chilly for the rest of the week and partial cloudiness each day under inversions.

