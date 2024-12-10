Weather Forecast: Foggy and partially cloudy, but conditions are stable for now

MISSOULA — High pressure will be our dominant weather feature over the next few days, which means mostly stable conditions for western Montana.

The only instability until Friday will come in the form of fog and/or cloud coverage.

Fog could re-develop each morning this week under the high pressure, with Wednesday and Thursday having the most potential.

As for cloud coverage - it looks like we will get more cloud coverage as the week goes on. For today, expect some decent sunshine!

Temperatures will also be fairly stable in the mid-to-upper 30°s through next week.

Our best chance for moisture arrives Friday night into Saturday. Snow will definitely hit the mountaintops, but amounts for valleys are still unclear.

Continue to check back here for more updates we as we get closer to the weekend!