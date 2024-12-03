Weather Forecast: Foggy, chilly, and calm weather continues

MISSOULA — Not much change is expected with our weather until the weekend.

For now, patterns remain chilly and foggy with inversions strengthening.

Temperatures will be dependent on where the inversions are strongest.

This set-up is typical in the winter if conditions are right.

Some areas will be sitting in low 30°s, while others may see highs climb to the 50°s by Saturday.

In other words, a wide range of temperatures this week.

Mornings will be chilly enough to warrant some patchy freezing fog that redevelops overnight and into the early morning.

Fog will be localized, so stay aware when driving this week.

If fog becomes more dense, slow down and make sure your headlights are on the right setting.

Inversions and fog will likely go away sometime Saturday with the breakdown of high pressure.

Scattered rain and snow showers are then possible from Saturday through Monday next week.