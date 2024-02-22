Weather Forecast: Foggy conditions continue with warming temperatures

MISSOULA — More valley fog and light scattered showers continue today before calm weekend weather arrives for western Montana.

The valley fog will reduce visibility again for the AM commute and the scattered showers will create slick spots here and there. Otherwise, expect fair weather through Saturday for most locations. Temperatures may be running about 10 degrees above normal by Saturday.

Late Saturday into Sunday, changes begin for the region. A cold front will bring in gusty winds, followed by a slow drop in temperatures, and snow/rain off and on through Wednesday.

Snow totals above 4500 FT for the 4-day period between February 25-28 are ranging between 1-3 FT. Below 4500 FT, valleys are looking to receive anywhere between 1-7 inches.

Obviously, details are still unclear on exactly how much moisture this system could bring, but prepare for a return to winter weather here shortly.