Weather Forecast: Foggy + light snow conditions continue into the weekend

MISSOULA — As the weekend inches closer, weather conditions are looking like they'll remain foggy and overcast, with light snow chances every day.

The fog is less intense than earlier this week - most areas that see fog will have the patchy variety, or hit and miss spots.

After the fog, snow showers will start to drift into some areas of western Montana. Overall, most of the precipitation will stick to the northwest areas, mainly between Trout Creek and Libby.

A weak high pressure system will keep most of the precipitation at bay from other areas, but flurries south of I-90 are possible between the lunchtime hours (about 11 AM - 2 PM.

The rest of the week into the weekend is looking to set-up in a similar way. Check road conditions if travelling just to be safe, but major impacts will be local freezing drizzle and reduced visibility from the fog.