Weather Forecast: Foggy morning, but sunshine & warmer temps are returning

Dani Hallows
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 18, 2024

MISSOULA — Say goodbye to the cool, wet weather and hello to sunshine and warmer temperatures - just in time for summer.

A little bit of fogginess will keep things muggy and overcast for a few locations this morning though. Remember to use your low-beam headlights when driving in fog.

The fog should lift and skies should clear around the mid-morning as temperatures start to climb. For now, lows overnight are chilly! Many places, especially in central Montana, got close to 32°, with many locations hitting the frost threshold at 36°. Bundle up if you head out early this morning.

Highs today will reach upper 60s and low 70s, with temperature rising incrementally each day until we hit peak on Sunday.

