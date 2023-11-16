Weather Forecast: Foggy morning with wet/slick roads; decent sunshine later on

MISSOULA — Although most of the precipitation is winding down from overnight, any remaining moisture has the potential create slick roads this morning.

Yesterday's temperatures helped keep some areas at bay from poor road conditions, but that will not be the case today. A frontal passage that has moved through will drop temperatures and be the catalyst for any icy roads.

Mountain passes such as: Lookout, Lolo, Marias, MacDonald, and Homestake Pass will see more slick conditions while valleys could just see icy spots.

Patchy fog is another factor reducing visibility and adding to your commute time this morning.

However, once we get past the morning impacts - the rest of the day looks fairly nice.

Temperatures will be 5-7 degrees cooler in the upper 30s/low-mid 40s and skies will be mostly sunny at the end of the day.

Weather conditions will remain nice through Saturday.