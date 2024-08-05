Weather Forecast: Foggy start this morning with scattered storms later today

MISSOULA — Moisture from yesterday's rain will create patchy, localized fog for parts of western Montana this morning. Use low-beam headlights where you encounter dense fog.

Then, we will see some haze and sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures should reach upper 80s and low 90s, with 50s and 60s to start the day.

Later on, chances are at the "marginal" level for isolated thunderstorms today. Current radar returns show the storms moving in around 4-5 PM along with scattered showers.

Because we have been labeled at the marginal risk, this means that winds have the potential to reach 40-60 MPH. Winds as low as 40 MPH can create dangerous conditions for weakened tree branches to break and fall.

With this in mind, please be careful where you park your car or where you are outside when winds pick up!

The last time we were placed in a marginal risk was when winds dramatically climbed to 80-100 MPH. Keep an eye on the forecast as the afternoon and evening rolls around.