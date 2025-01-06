Weather Forecast: Foggy start to the week; colder air on the way

MISSOULA — As we head back to school or work today, winter driving conditions and foggy skies are impacting the Monday morning commute.

It's a mixed bag of road conditions across western Montana:



Black ice reported around Whitefish

Partially blocked lane on the EB side of I-90 near Henderson

Snowy/slushy roads between Bearmouth - Drummond exits on I-90

Visibility down to 1 mile in Missoula

These are just a few examples, but head to the MDT 511 website for more road conditions throughout the morning. Luckily, temperatures this morning have helped keep roads from getting too icy.

Any remaining snow showers will taper off after this morning and we are looking at a fairly dry week, minus a few flurries Wednesday. Foggy mornings, partly cloudy skies, and chilly temperatures should hold through Thursday.

We do have some *extra* frosty air on the way though. Starting Tuesday night into Wednesday, we have the potential for lows to dip into the teens. Those temperatures will actually be average and normal, but we have been so warm lately that it will feel much cooler to us!

Our next system looks to move in either Friday or Saturday - the timing is still uncertain. The system is a possible atmospheric river, so we will keep you updated when more details are clear.

Have a great week!