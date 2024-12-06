Weather Forecast: Freezing fog advisories extended; relief comes tomorrow

MISSOULA — Relief from the inversions/fog is on the way.

Freezing Fog advisories are still in place due to difficult driving conditions in Missoula/Bitterroot Valley, delaying flights and slowing travel.

By tomorrow, a Pacific cold front will come in and clear out the bad air and break down the inversions, which is great news!

However, this front will also bring some precipitation to western Montana in different forms as temperatures adjust. At first, a wintry mix is expected, especially in Northwest Montana Saturday afternoon and evening.

Late Saturday into Sunday, rain/freezing rain will turn into snow. Mountain passes will likely be difficult to travel the closer we get to Monday morning. Valleys should only see a skiff of snow to 0.5" max.

For the holiday strolls/tree lightings across the region this weekend, bring an umbrella for Saturday night!

Temperatures will warm up Saturday as the inversions clear from the front, but then they will quickly drop again because of the front. A few weather ups and downs this week for sure!