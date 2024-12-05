Weather Forecast: Freezing fog advisories issued, valley cold pools

MISSOULA — The National Weather Service issued a Freezing Fog Advisory for Missoula and the Bitterroot valleys early Thursday morning.

The advisories come after several days of fog in the morning.

The fog and inversions are due to high pressure in control of the upper atmospheric patterns.

The advisories expire at noon on Thursday. Until then, keep an eye out for black ice that could develop, especially on bridges.

It is likely we will get another round of fog/inversion air quality tomorrow before changes come.

By Saturday, moisture moves in and then a cold front Sunday will really clear things out.

Because of the inversions, cold air is trapped in many valleys, pooling up with nowhere to go. Stay warm!

Temperatures should regulate on Saturday when the inversions break up from the incoming freezing rain, rain and snow.