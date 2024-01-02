Weather Forecast: Freezing fog and black ice possible today

MISSOULA — Freezing fog and black ice will be a possibility today - causing travel concerns and difficulty.

The fog will reduce visibility, based on how dense it becomes. Last night, visibility in the Missoula area was reported to be around 1/4 mile. When driving in fog, slow down and use low beam headlights.

Some areas will experience the freezing fog variety though, which may create a few slick spots in local areas. Black ice has been spotted in a few areas in NW Montana - Polson, Yellow Bay, Plains, and St. Regis.

Continue to use caution this morning, but fog will likely stick around through the early afternoon today. As a result, temperatures may only reach high 20s, but are forecasted to 30s (all dependent on the fog).

These conditions are expected to stick with us through Thursday night. Our first winter storm of the season is looking to arrive Thursday night - Friday.