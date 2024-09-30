Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Freezing/frosty mornings this week with pleasant afternoons

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — Overall, our week ahead looks pretty pleasant in western Montana, especially in the afternoons.

Our mornings, however, look positively chilly!

On Sunday, the local National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for most of the region. The warning will continue into tonight/tomorrow AM as well, with temperatures getting as cool as 25°.

Continue to cover plants and/or pipes for another night, but keep the "covering" supplies handy. Later on this week, overnight temperatures may dip low enough again to warrant a Frost Advisory. Typically, 36° is considered the frost threshold, 32° is the freezing point.

Outside of the freezing AM temperatures though, expect mild weather this week!

We should stay dry with average high temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s. Winds will be fairly calm and skies will remain mostly sunny through the weekend.

