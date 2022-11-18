Weather Forecast: Freezing temperatures will stay cold through Saturday

MISSOULA — For some areas, overnight lows are expected to break records due to an arctic air mass impacting temperatures.

In SW Montana, temperatures are expected to be hitting between -10 and -20 degrees, while WC Montana is looking at temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees.

NW Montana looks the least impacted by the cold air, but it is still chilly in the Flathead.

These cold low temperatures will stick around through Saturday morning. However, by Sunday, we will see a pattern shift, where temperatures will lean closer to normal (around 40 degrees).

Please wear warm clothing and protective gear when headed outside. When the air is this cold, unprotected skin for prolonged time periods can reach hypothermic levels.