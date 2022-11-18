Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Freezing temperatures will stay cold through Saturday

Dani 3 Headlines.png
Dani Hallows
Dani 3 Headlines.png
Posted at 3:29 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 05:29:06-05

MISSOULA — For some areas, overnight lows are expected to break records due to an arctic air mass impacting temperatures.

In SW Montana, temperatures are expected to be hitting between -10 and -20 degrees, while WC Montana is looking at temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees.

NW Montana looks the least impacted by the cold air, but it is still chilly in the Flathead.

These cold low temperatures will stick around through Saturday morning. However, by Sunday, we will see a pattern shift, where temperatures will lean closer to normal (around 40 degrees).

Please wear warm clothing and protective gear when headed outside. When the air is this cold, unprotected skin for prolonged time periods can reach hypothermic levels.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App