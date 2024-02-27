Weather Forecast: Freezing wind chill temperatures & continued precipitation

MISSOULA — Yesterday's cold front has left behind chilly air for us this morning, which will impact the AM rush in a few different ways.

First, temperatures will be obviously be cooler and with wind chill, it will be feeling frigid today. Make sure to bundle up on the way out of the door.

Next, these temperatures have the potential to cause freezing on roadways and slick conditions. Active snow showers are still expected for most mountain passes this morning, and valleys may be waking up with light accumulations and light flurries.

Road conditions are expected to be changing constantly throughout this week though, so check conditions frequently in the AM/PM before heading out.

Precipitation will continue to fall this week, but may change back and forth between snow/rain/wintry mix as temperatures warm up midweek and fall again with a cold front Friday.

Basically, some weather whiplash is ahead!