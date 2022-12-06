Weather Forecast: Freezing wind chill temperatures + more snow for today

MISSOULA — Gusty winds ranging between 10-40 miles per hour (MPH) will impact temperatures today.

West-central Montana looks to get the strongest winds with 30-40 MPH gusts, but the rest of western Montana will see 10-20 MPH gusts.

With the winds, temperatures will feel closer to single digits in the morning and evenings. The Bitterroot looks especially cold.

In addition to the winds, another round of snow will continue in the Northern Rockies today. Most snowfall looks to fall along the divide and in some valley locations close to the mountains. West Glacier, Seeley Lake, Condon, and the Swan/Mission Mountains will have snow accumulate throughout the day.

Most travel impacts with this winter weather will stick to areas around Marias Pass and Glacier, but drivers around Lookout Pass and Seeley Lake may also need to take it slow.

Tomorrow, skies will clear slightly and let some much needed sunshine come through. Then, more winter weather returns for the weekend.