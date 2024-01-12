Weather Forecast: Frigid air temps & dangerous wind chills into the weekend

MISSOULA — Throughout the weekend, frigid air temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue to impact western Montana.

Right now, road conditions are variable but most places are seeing blowing snow with snow/ice covered roads. Severe driving conditions were reported earlier this morning around Columbia Falls and Lolo Pass. In the last few minutes, severe driving conditions were reported between Clearwater Junction and Condon.

Over a dozen school districts have also posted closures or delays - check out our article or post on Facebook for updates through the morning.

Additional snowflakes will fall until the afternoon hours today, with clearing skies later on and through the weekend.

Although we can expect some sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, wind chills will still be a threat to people, pets, and livestock through early next week. Kalispell currently has the best chance to break an all-time low record Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be feeling -20 - -40 degrees throughout the weekend. In these conditions, frostbite can occur in about five minutes on exposed skin. Take extra precaution if you need to head outside and bundle up as much as possible.

Wind gust forecast indicate that winds will eventually slow down. Until then, drive slow while roads continue to clear and stay warm!