Weather Forecast: Frigid start to the new week

MISSOULA — Happy Monday!

It is absolutely frosty across the state and across the nation this morning. Over 40 out of 50 states have some sort of cold and/or winter weather alert today.

Here in Montana, extreme cold warnings and cold weather advisories have been issued by the local National Weather Service with bitter wind chill temperature forecasts.

Skies will remain dry and sunny today, so it is really all about the temperatures!

Highs will climb to teens today in the afternoon. This morning, lows have gone as far as -25° (Butte). With wind chill factors, it is frigid outside.

Take precautions by limiting time outdoors and wearing warm winter gear. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes with temperatures like these.

By tomorrow, highs will jump 10°+ and stay that way for the rest of the week. Our only good chance for snow comes on Friday.

Until then, stay warm and safe!