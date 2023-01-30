Weather Forecast: Frigid temperatures, light snow, and cloudy weather this week

MISSOULA — In the week ahead, western Montana will see frigid temperatures continue, a few bouts of light snow, and general cloudiness.

FRIGID TEMPERATURES

Temperatures this morning will be the most cold we'll see in the new week, as overall temperatures should climb steadily each day.

Southwest Montana will see overnight lows between -30 degrees and -40 degrees. The rest of western Montana should be slightly warmer with -10 to -20 degree temps.

Daytime highs will stay low today in the valleys of Montana.

By the end of the week, temperatures will begin to climb closer to normal again.

OFF/ON LIGHT SNOW

Along with the cold, there are few chances for light snow this week. The first chance is late tonight into Tuesday. Total snowfall should be less than half an inch overall, so most locations should expect flurries.

High pressure will build after this quick snowfall. The high pressure will keep us dry, but also trap cold temperatures in the area until the next snow chance.

Closer to Thursday, Friday or Saturday, another round of light snowfall will help clear out the high pressure and bring in warmer temperatures. The timing & severity of this storm is still cloudy.

CLOUDINESS

While today will be a great day to see some blue sky, the rest of the week looks cloudy - a winter trend continuing for most of January.