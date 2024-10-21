Weather Forecast: From record warmth Sunday to rain showers & cool temps today

MISSOULA — Although it was toasty and sunny yesterday across western Montana, today will be the complete opposite!

Yesterday, Missoula set a new high temperature record for October 20th, coming in at 77°. The old record, set just last year, sat at 76°.

For today, weather conditions will be drastically different. Rain showers are already starting in the Idaho Panhandle and are headed towards NW Montana this morning.

Later on, rain showers will become fairly widespread. The Bitterroot Valley is the only place that looks a bit drier than everyone else today. Forecasted precipitation totals are highest for the ID/MT border areas, as well as mountain ranges like the Swan/Glacier/Whitefish/Missions.

So, an umbrella should be handy today, but also a jacket! A cold front is associated with this low pressure trough, which means temperatures will be about 10°-20° cooler than yesterday.

The rest of the work week should remain mostly sunny and dry. However, overnight temperatures are expected to dip lower than we have seen so far this season. Most areas have already seen a frost/hard freeze, but these weeknight temperatures could get much colder (think teens and low 20°s).

By the late weekend into Monday, more moisture could be on the way.